Virginia no. 8 most targeted state for phone scams during tax season

A new study released from AllAreaCodes.com, says that Virginia is the 8th most targeted state for phone scams during tax season.

With 2,148 Federal Trade Commission complaints per 100,000 people, scam callers are hitting up Virginian’s phone-lines more than many know.

The study dove even deeper and found that Fairfax County (Centreville) was the No. 1 most targeted county in America!

The top ten states on the list were: Nevada, Colorado, D.C., Arizona, Oregon, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, Maryland and Florida.

Phone scams increase by 20% in March and April as compared to January so consumers should be on alert, according to an analysis of the report.

The IRS never calls to demand immediate payments, will not ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone, and will not threaten with the police or lawsuits.

If any call you receive is a scam, the IRS urges those people to call them directly at (800)-829-1040.