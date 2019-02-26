Virginia Beach’s Erik Stock goes 5-for-5 as ODU baseball blanks Norfolk State, 11-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Ryne Moore struck out nine in seven shutout innings to pace the Old Dominion baseball team past crosstown foe Norfolk State, 11-0, on Tuesday afternoon at the Bud Metheny Complex.

Old Dominion (4-2) helped out Moore at the plate, scoring a run in all but one inning. The Monarchs finished with a total of 17 hits and now have 35 in their last two games.

Erik Stock went 5-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and Andy Garriola had a home run and four RBIs. Stock and Garriola's home runs were back-to-back in the second inning.

On the mound, Moore and Hunter Gregory, who came on to throw the eighth and ninth, combined for 14 strikeouts and zero walks for ODU's second shutout of the season. Norfolk State (0-7) mustered just five hits on the day.

The win was also Chris Finwood's 200th career win at Old Dominion.

The Monarchs have now won three straight.

QUOTABLES

"14 strikeouts, no walks. You can't be anything but happy about that. We wanted to get the through the game with two guys and they both did their job." - Chris Finwood, on pitching

"I had no idea. You get mmersed in how's this guy's swing and what guys are doing, but it's nice. It's certainly nice." - Finwood, on his 200th win at ODU

"I was just filling up the zone, mostly with the breaking ball. That's my go-to pitch, for sure." - Ryne Moore, on his performance

PLAYER NOTES

Ryne Moore (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K) set career highs in strikeouts and innings pitched

Erik Stock (5-5, HR, 2 RBI) set a new career high in hits and also hit his first home run of the season and fourth of his career.

Andy Garriola (2-4, HR, 4 RBI) hit his first career home run.

Garriola & Stock hit back-to-back solo home runs in the second inning.

Matt Burch (3-5, RBI) recorded his fifth consecutive multi-hit game.

UP NEXT

ODU is back at it tomorrow with a home game against VMI at 3 p.m. ET.