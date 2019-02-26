Virginia Beach woman identified in deadly Shore Drive crash

Posted 1:07 pm, February 26, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –  63-year-old Barbara Harrington died on February 20 from injuries she sustained when her 2018 Volvo was involved in a vehicle accident in the 5400 block of Shore Drive.

Police waited to release her name until Tuesday in an effort to reach out to her family first.

According to officials, a 2011 Hyundai Coupe was traveling eastbound on Shore Drive on February 19 when Harrington – traveling westbound in her Volvo on Shore Drive – attempted to turn left across the eastbound lane, causing the crash with the Hyundai Coupe.

Harrington was taken to the hospital after the crash with life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

No further details were provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.