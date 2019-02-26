Virginia Beach woman identified in deadly Shore Drive crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 63-year-old Barbara Harrington died on February 20 from injuries she sustained when her 2018 Volvo was involved in a vehicle accident in the 5400 block of Shore Drive.

Police waited to release her name until Tuesday in an effort to reach out to her family first.

According to officials, a 2011 Hyundai Coupe was traveling eastbound on Shore Drive on February 19 when Harrington – traveling westbound in her Volvo on Shore Drive – attempted to turn left across the eastbound lane, causing the crash with the Hyundai Coupe.

Harrington was taken to the hospital after the crash with life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

No further details were provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department.