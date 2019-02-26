Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening Sen. Mark Warner

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man has been arrested after threatening Senator Mark Warner on Tuesday.

The man, Anthony Butkiewicz III, was said to have left several threatening voicemails at Senator Warner’s Richmond office that escalated violently.

Butkiewicz was charged last week with a single-count indictment with threatening to assault Warner, with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Warner while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties.

Butkiewicz’s first threat against Warner demanded that the senator hold a town hall meeting in Norfolk where, the defendant said, “I would personally like to stand face to face with you and I will punch you in the jaw! And you can lock me up and put me in jail, my friend! I ain’t got a problem with it.”

After threatening the senator with assault and battery, Butkiewicz added, “[S]tick your head between your f*****g legs and kiss your a** goodbye because we’ve got a bullet right for your ear!”

According to court documents, the “we” in that statement included Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the DC snipers. The court documents also say apparently Butkiewicz intended to act in concert with a terrorist.

The defendant went on to say, “Walk outside your f*****g front door, my friend! Don’t forget, buddy! Just don’t f*****g forget [makes shooting sound]. I’ll f*****g pop you, climb down out of the tree, and get in my car and drive the f**k away. It is f*****g real easy buddy.”

Butkiewicz must be detained pending trial. On Thursday, Butkiewicz made an initial appearance and the government moved for pretrial detention. Magistrate Judge Miller scheduled the hearing for Tuesday of this week and ordered the temporary detention for Butkiewicz until then.