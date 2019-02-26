U.S. Marshals looking for convicted sex offenders suspected in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S Marshals are asking for public help in order for them to track down three convicted sex offenders who are all longtime Hampton Roads residents.

All three of the fugitive sex offenders are wanted on outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police.

Chester Lee Bentley has a warrant out for him that was issued on January 18, 2018, in regards to Sex Offender Registration. His underlying sex offense is Sexual Battery.

Sanjues Demont Finney has a warrant out for his arrest that was issued on June 28, 2018, in regards to Sex Offender Registration. His underlying sex offense is Convicted Carnal Knowledge of a Child. Finney is expected to be living in Norfolk.

William George Woodhouse has a warrant out for his arrest that was issued October 12, 2017, in regards to Sex Offender Registration. His underlying sex offense is Lewd or Indecent Proposals/Acts to a Child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED or email them at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov .