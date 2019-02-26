× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny again today but rain returns tomorrow

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. Flood stage is 16.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 17.9 feet by Thursday early afternoon then begin falling.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. Flood stage is 15.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Tuesday late morning.

*** Flood Warning for the Blackwater River above Franklin. Flood stage is 10.8 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Tuesday morning.

*** Flood Warning for the Cashie River near Windsor in Bertie County. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by early Wednesday morning.

Sunny again today but tracking rain… Bundle up this morning, temperatures will start in the 30s today. Most locations will see morning temperatures 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with temperatures returning to the mid 50s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. It will not be windy today.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday with a few scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will return to the low and mid 50s, near normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds on Thursday with an isolated shower possible. More rain is likely for Friday and Saturday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SE/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 26th

2003 Winter Storm: Central, East Central Virginia

