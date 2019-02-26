Possible changes coming to curbside recycling in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is seeking your input on what they should do moving forward with curbside recycling.

They said the recycling market isn’t as “robust” as before and likely won’t improve anytime soon.

They pointed out three recycling market challenges: China’s new restrictions on recycling imports, there being no market for glass and the national recycling market being in decline.

Last August, TFC Recycling, which was hired to collect the city’s trash, announced plans to terminate its contract due to some of the limitations.

The company extended the contract until next month.

On its website, the company said the City of Norfolk is considering whether or not to continue curbside recycling services after March 31, 2019.

After our story aired, City Spokesperson Lori Crouch told News 3 they haven't discussed doing away with recycling altogether.

The city is looking to “develop a strong solution to address curbside recycling."

They are currently evaluating bids with two companies.

No word right now on what would happen if those fall through.

Click here to take the three-minute survey.