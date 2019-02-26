× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Winter returning with chilly weather and (maybe) snow

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It is still winter and Mother Nature will leave no doubt about that next week. We are tracking plunging temperatures and the chance for some snow.

But before we get there, expect some rain. Several areas of low pressure will roll up the coast through the end of the workweek. That will bring scattered showers on Wednesday, Thursday night and Friday. Expect high temperatures each day in the lower 50s.

There will be plenty of clouds around on Thursday but we should stay dry during the daytime hours.

Rain rolls in Thursday night and will be scattered about through the day on Friday. It will be a chilly rain with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and the lower 50s.

Scattered showers are also possible on Saturday. But it will be warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and the lower 60s.

There are some big question marks about what to expect beginning Sunday. What we do know: there will be a big blast of cold air moving in. There are also indications we could be visited by several areas of low pressure, bringing rain and possibly some snow. The timing and amounts are still big question marks. Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 Winter Storm: Central, East Central Virginia

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

