Norfolk Animal Care Center looking for owner of stray sheep

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is looking for the owner of a stray sheep!

The sheep was found wandering around the side of Texas Avenue in Norview before the center found them.

The members at Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center have provided him some goat food and a place to stay while they try and track down his owner.

The center is currently checking with other shelters to see if they have a more comfortable accommodations.

The tag on his ear reads VACR 6983. Please call the center at (757)-441-5505 if you know where where he lives or who he belongs to.

There is no further information available.