Navy: New aviator incentives starting to have an impact

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy says incentives meant to help retain aviators are starting to have an impact.

In the 2018 fiscal year, Naval Air Force Atlantic says six aviation communities saw an increase in the number of pilots taking a new Department Head bonus.

The biggest increase comes from Airborne Electronic Attack and Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance communities, where there was a 250% increase in EA-18G pilots and a 256% increase in P-3/8 aviators taking the bonus over the year before.

The Navy says that department heads are critical to mission effectiveness and bridging the gap between senior leadership and new Sailors.

The bonuses are not the only step the Navy is taking to retain aviators. The Professional Flight Instructor program was launched in November with the selection of 25 pilots/naval flight officers. This allows those selected to serve continuously as flight instructors beyond the department head tour.