March Madness: On brink of C-USA title, ODU projected as 14-seed in NCAA tournament

NORFOLK, Va. – Thursday, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team can clinch the Conference USA title. If the Monarchs beat Texas-San Antonio on the road, ODU will claim its first men’s hoops regular season league crown since 2010 (Colonial Athletic Association).

A regular season champion ensures a postseason berth for ODU. Should the Monarchs not win the Conference USA title and earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, ODU is guaranteed a spot in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). But…it’s the Big Dance on which the Monarchs are focused.

In his latest bracket projection, CBSSports.com bracketologist projects ODU, as the automatic bid from C-USA, as a 14-seed in the field of 68. Palm has the Monarchs facing 3-seed Marquette in a first round game in Tulsa. Old Dominion’s last trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2011.

News 3 will broadcast the 2019 NCAA Tournament Selection Show LIVE March 17th at 6:00 p.m.

