Gloucester Co. police arrest man after home is broken into twice

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – On February 25, at around 1:00 p.m., police responded to a call in regards to a witness reporting activity of a suspicious man.

The man was seen on the back deck of a residence located at the 7800 block of Guinea Road while the homeowner was not home.

Once police arrived, they located what was said to be forced entry to the back door of the residence. After investigating, it was revealed that the suspect was still inside the home and when the police made entry into the home, the man fled on foot into the woods nearby.

Police set a perimeter and the sheriff’s office ultimately deployed several resources in an effort to locate the suspect. These resources included K9 Duke for tracking purposes, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit, the Virginia State Police for shutting down parts of Guinea Road during the search and the York County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.

The suspect was not located during these search, however, he later returned to the same residence just hours after the first incident and broke in again while the homeowner was present.

He was captured during this second break in. The suspect has been identified as 32- year-old Jared Luke Rainville of Gloucester.

He has been charged with 2 counts of breaking and entering, petit larceny, attempting to willfully conceal evidence to obstruct an investigation and failure to obey a lawful order. He is being held without bond.

Rainville has been linked to several other crimes within the county. As this investigation continues, Rainville may be charged with these crimes at a later date.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.