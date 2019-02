Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lt. Brian Abeyta and Christina Minkewicz from the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad demonstrate three life-saving techniques including Hands Only CPR, Stop the Bleed and Choking Thrusts.

The fourth way is to join the fun at the 43rd Annual Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival on March 3rd.

For more information or tickets visit vbvrs.org.