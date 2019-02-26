Does your infant sleep in the safest environment possible? News 3 takes action to make sure

Hampton Roads, Va. – Does your infant sleep in the safest environment possible? News 3 is taking action to make sure your baby is in the best sleeping situation possible.

According to a News 3 investigation almost every city in our area reports at least one case of a child killed, in the last year, from an unsafe sleeping environment. Police site co-sleeping with parents, poor breathability in a car seat, and others as reasons why babies die from these circumstances.

As doctors warn parents about following the ABC’s of safe sleep, they remind those with infants to have them sleeping alone, on their back and in a crib with a firm mattress and fitted sheet.

Experts said having your baby sleep in their car seat can also be unsafe, if the car seat is not properly secured in the seat holder strapped into the vehicle. Their airflow can be blocked if their head is tilted down.

