Coast Guard, local officials respond to boat fire in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – On Tuesday morning the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire at Cape Charles Marina along with local agencies.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received a report at 6 a.m. from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles crew members that stated they were observing a 73-foot vessel on fire at Cape Charles Marina.

Sector Hampton Roads then notified local response agencies and directed personnel from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles to respond on foot.

Local fire departments were fighting the fire on board the vessel. A Unified Command has been established that is comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Accomack County Fire Department, Cape Charles Fire Department, Cheriton Fire Department and Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Crews that are from the Incident Management Division of Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads responded to assess environmental impact and vessel salvage.