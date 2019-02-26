Chesapeake police notified of email traffic offense scam

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department have recently been notified that some residents are receiving emails for traffic violations from stationary “speed” cameras.

The Chesapeake Police department does not have stationary “speed” cameras to record violations.

They do have Red Light Violation Cameras. If you are in violation of a Red Light traffic offense you will be notified by United Stated Mail and not ever by email.

These emails are not being sent by the Chesapeake Police Department and no private information should be sent to the sender of these emails.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.