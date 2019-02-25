Virginia Beach firefighters respond to multifamily structure fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a multifamily structure fire around 4:30 a.m., in the 1900 block of Abbotsbury Way located in the Parkside Green section of the city.

Fire showing through the roof was reported by officials. Once they arrived on scene, crews began an interior fire attack.

With conditions getting worse, crews transitioned to an exterior attack of the apartment.

After a short period of time, crews re-entered the structure for extinguishment. The fire was under control by 5:04 a.m. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no further information at this time.