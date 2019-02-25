Vehicle involved in ‘suspicious activity’ leads to 8-car crash in Virginia Beach; suspect driver arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A vehicle that State Police say was involved in “suspicious activity” lead to a multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

Around 1:07 p.m., Virginia State Police observed the vehicle attempted to make contact with the driver.

Before officials could make the traffic stop, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed, wrecking into several vehicles at the intersection of Military Highway and Indian River Road.

The crash resulted in minor injuries.

Authorities told News 3 reporter Kofo Lasaki that at least eight cars were involved in the crash and that the suspect driver has been arrested.

When News 3 arrived at the scene, all but one car had been towed away.

Troopers are currently on scene investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

