UVA men’s hoops ranked No. 2 in national poll, ODU receiving votes

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia’s lone losses this season came at the hands of Duke. But this week, UVA gains on the one team to which its lost this season.

The ‘Hoos are ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll. Duke, ranked number one last week, drops to No. 3 after going 1-and-1 in games vs. North Carolina and at Syracuse. Gonzaga, a squad which defeated the Blue Devils earlier this season, takes over the No. 1 ranking.

Old Dominion, 22-and-6 on the season, is receiving votes in this week’s Top 25 poll. The last time ODU appeared in the national poll was January 5, 2015 – when the Monarchs were ranked No. 25.

ODU has won 20 of its last 23 games and can clinch the Conference USA regular season title with a victory at Texas-San Antonio Thursday.

AP Top 25 poll

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (44) 27-2 1,569 2 2 Virginia (15) 24-2 1,513 3 3 Duke (3) 24-3 1,502 1 4 Kentucky (2) 23-4 1,418 4 5 North Carolina 22-5 1,326 8 6 Michigan State 23-5 1,232 10 7 Tennessee 24-3 1,190 5 8 Houston 26-1 1,145 9 9 Michigan 24-4 1,057 7 10 Marquette 23-4 1,019 11 11 Texas Tech 22-5 938 14 12 Nevada 25-2 883 6 13 LSU 22-5 836 13 14 Purdue 20-7 820 15 15 Kansas 20-7 580 12 16 Kansas State 21-6 559 23 17 Maryland 21-7 549 24 18 Florida State 21-6 501 16 19 Wisconsin 19-8 466 22 20 Virginia Tech 21-6 392 20 21 Buffalo 24-3 288 25 22 Iowa 21-6 278 21 23 Cincinnati 23-4 263 NR 24 Wofford 24-4 112 NR 25 Washington 22-5 92 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.