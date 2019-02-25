UVA men’s hoops ranked No. 2 in national poll, ODU receiving votes

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia’s lone losses this season came at the hands of Duke. But this week, UVA gains on the one team to which its lost this season.
The ‘Hoos are ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll. Duke, ranked number one last week, drops to No. 3 after going 1-and-1 in games vs. North Carolina and at Syracuse. Gonzaga, a squad which defeated the Blue Devils earlier this season, takes over the No. 1 ranking.
Old Dominion, 22-and-6 on the season, is receiving votes in this week’s Top 25 poll. The last time ODU appeared in the national poll was January 5, 2015 – when the Monarchs were ranked No. 25.
ODU has won 20 of its last 23 games and can clinch the Conference USA regular season title with a victory at Texas-San Antonio Thursday.
AP Top 25 poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Gonzaga (44)
|27-2
|1,569
|2
|2
|Virginia (15)
|24-2
|1,513
|3
|3
|Duke (3)
|24-3
|1,502
|1
|4
|Kentucky (2)
|23-4
|1,418
|4
|5
|North Carolina
|22-5
|1,326
|8
|6
|Michigan State
|23-5
|1,232
|10
|7
|Tennessee
|24-3
|1,190
|5
|8
|Houston
|26-1
|1,145
|9
|9
|Michigan
|24-4
|1,057
|7
|10
|Marquette
|23-4
|1,019
|11
|11
|Texas Tech
|22-5
|938
|14
|12
|Nevada
|25-2
|883
|6
|13
|LSU
|22-5
|836
|13
|14
|Purdue
|20-7
|820
|15
|15
|Kansas
|20-7
|580
|12
|16
|Kansas State
|21-6
|559
|23
|17
|Maryland
|21-7
|549
|24
|18
|Florida State
|21-6
|501
|16
|19
|Wisconsin
|19-8
|466
|22
|20
|Virginia Tech
|21-6
|392
|20
|21
|Buffalo
|24-3
|288
|25
|22
|Iowa
|21-6
|278
|21
|23
|Cincinnati
|23-4
|263
|NR
|24
|Wofford
|24-4
|112
|NR
|25
|Washington
|22-5
|92
|NR
Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.