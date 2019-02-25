Two Virginia Beach families displaced by fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two families that lived in townhouses next to each other have been displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to their homes.

According to officials, the fire was in the 1900 block of Abbotsbury Way and the call for the fire came in around 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews reportedly arrived to see flames coming from the roof of one of the townhomes when they responded.

Officials said that a neighbor called the fire into local dispatch.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

It is not known at this time if the Red Cross is helping either family or if other living arrangements have been made privately.