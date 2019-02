ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A fire at a mobile home in Accomack County took the life on one pet.

According to officials, the fire was at 20246 Michelle Circle in Melfa.

Officails added that crews advanced multiple handlines and extinguished the fire. Firefighters removed a pet from the residence and attempted resuscitation efforts. Unfortunately, the pet succumbed to its injuries.

Multiple units of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.