Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking more rain, maybe even some snow!

Some of us enjoyed high temperatures in the 70s yesterday. Many of us will wake up near freezing tomorrow and we could see some snow this weekend!

A weak cold front will cross the region this evening. It won’t bring us clouds or rain but it will bring us chilly temperatures on Tuesday morning. Under clear skies, most of us will wake up in the low-to-mid 30s.

And while we will enjoy plenty of sunshine again on Tuesday, afternoon high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today.

The sunshine on Tuesday will give away to clouds and showers by Wednesday afternoon. An area of low pressure will bring moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. Expect high temperatures on Wednesday in the low 50s once again.

After that, a series of storm systems will cross the region bringing us a chance of rain for several more days. Expect showers on Thursday night, Friday and again on Saturday.

Then a powerful cold front will approach the region on Sunday, bringing us rain that could change to some snow on Sunday evening. It’s way too early to talk about how much to expect. But it’s just a sign that winter isn’t done with us just yet!

