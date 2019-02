CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Around 4,400 customers are without power and both Deep Creek middle school and high school are being impacted by the outage.

According to officials, a certain time for power restoration has not been given.



Crews with Dominion Energy are on scene at this time working to determine a cause for the outage.

The impact of the power outages on Deep Creek middle school and high school are still being determined.

Download the News 3 app for updates.