Norfolk Police Department first in Virginia to join Neighborhood App by Ring

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department announced Monday that they are the first law enforcement in the state to join the Neighborhood app by Ring.

The app will be used to bring Norfolk citizens real-time, local crime and safety information.

The Neighbors network has millions of users and has been helpful in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, as well as keeping neighborhoods safe.

Norfolk residents can download the Neighbors app for free, join their neighborhood, then use the app to monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts, and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement, and the Ring team.

“The Norfolk Police Department is committed to finding innovative ways to serve our residents and keep their neighborhoods safe. In 2017 and 2018, we celebrated a historic double-digit reduction in crime; In 2019, our goal is to continue to build authentic relationships within our communities while reducing crime throughout Norfolk,” said Chief Larry D. Boone. “The Neighbors app provides a free and effective way for residents to receive updates from Norfolk police and for us to collaborate as a community in order to reduce crime. Norfolk residents are already using Neighbors to share crime and safety-related photos, videos and information with one another and we are excited to now be a part of the conversation.”

So, how does the app work? Once you’ve downloaded and joined your neighborhood, users are able to customize their geographic area in which they want to receive notifications about.

Once notifications are set up, users will receive real-time alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.

An interactive map shows local crime and safety posts and videos can be posted from any resident.