Norfolk annual tax relief and deferral program for seniors

NORFOLK, Va. – The Real Estate Tax Relief and Deferral Program is administered by the Department of Human Services for Norfolk homeowners who are 65 and older or totally disabled.

The application period for this program is February 1 – June 1 annually.

The eligibility requirements for the program are as listed:

Must be 65 years of age or totally and permanently disabled

Must live in the property

Combined income of owners and all relatives living in home cannot exceed $67,000 per year

Net worth, excluding the home, cannot exceed $350,000

The Norfolk Department of Human Services will be accepting applications postmarked by midnight Friday, June 1. The applications must be filed annually and the determined funding is determined annually.

Relief will be provided as an exemption or deferral up to the average residential assessment of $203,386. Taxes that are on amounts over $203,386 must be paid.

For more information about the program or tax relief, click here.