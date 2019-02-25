Newport News teacher faces charges after altercation with student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Crittenden Middle School teacher got into an altercation with a student Friday, according to Newport News Public Schools.

According to the statement, several staff members needed to intervene during the altercation.

Child Protective Services was then notified, as well as the police. The student was said to not be physically injured, but the teacher was suspended directly after and now faces charges.

Newport News Public Schools is working with the student and their family to give any support that is needed.

A spokesperson for the school district provided the following statement Monday:

Good afternoon Crittenden families. This is your principal Natia Smith calling to notify you about an incident that took place on Friday afternoon. One of our teachers was involved in an altercation with a student. Several staff members immediately intervened, and we notified the police and Child Protective Services. The student involved was not physically injured, but the teacher has been suspended and is facing additional charges. We take the safety and well-being of our students and staff very seriously. We are working with the student and family to provide the support they need as a result of this incident. While this incident is a great disappointment, we will not let this affect our school. We will remain focused on teaching and learning, and our students’ success. As always, I appreciate your support and understanding. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We strive to keep the lines of communication open. Thank you.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

