New bridge over Oregon Inlet opens to traffic

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The new bridge that’s over the Oregon Inlet opened to traffic around 12:20 p.m on Monday.

The bridge has replaced the Bonner Bridge to connect N.C. Highway 12 and Hatteras Island to the mainland.

The new bridge is 2.8 miles long and the roadway rises 90 feet above the water at its highest point.

“It’s a great day for all residents and visitors to the Outer Banks,” said NCDOT Board Member Allen Moran. “This new bridge will be a critical lifeline to the people and the pristine beaches of Hatteras Island for generations to come.”

Construction began in March 2016 and it is the first bridge in the state built with stainless reinforcing steel, which will provide extra protection against the surrounding salt water environment.

An informal Community Day event was held to celebrate completion of the new bridge on February 9. A formal dedication of the bridge is being planned for April 2.