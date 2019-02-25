Navy will call 100% of Sailors in government, PPV housing as maintenance concerns raised

WASHINGTON – The United States Navy is ordering Commands across the country to reach out to each Sailor living in government and PPV housing.

The order from Chief Operations Adm. John Richardson comes after Sailors have had a had time finding help for issues they are having with housing.

According to the statement, commands will “contact 100 percent of Sailors living in government and Public Private Venture (PPV) family housing to assess their housing satisfaction and identify any issues.”

Officials added that the Navy will be are prioritizing efforts to better understand our Sailors’ living conditions and ensure that our Sailors are provided with the quality of life they have earned and deserve.

We must take care of one another. Every Sailor should know that their command leadership will tirelessly advocate for them. Let’s get to it, said Ad, Richardson.

