Monday's First Warning Forecast: A sunny and windy start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. Flood stage is 15.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 16.6 feet by Monday early afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. Flood stage is 16.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 17.9 feet by early Friday morning then begin falling.

*** Flood Warning for the Blackwater River above Franklin. Flood stage is 10.8 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue to rise to near 10.9 feet. The river will fall below flood stage on Tuesday.

*** Flood Warning for the Cashie River near Windsor in Bertie County. Flood stage is 8.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 9.4 feet Monday morning. The river will fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.

A sunny start to the work week… We will see sunshine all day today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Clear skies will continue tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Winds will relax tonight.

Sunshine will continue Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. With lighter winds, tomorrow may be even nicer than today. Clouds will build in on Wednesday with showers moving in by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will return to the mid 50s . Clouds and showers will continue for the end of the work week.

Today: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 25th

1934 Winter Storm: 8.0″ snow Richmond, 6.5″ snow Salisbury

