Hampton police search for suspects after Friday night shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on February 22.

At around 9:48 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

Officers located the 17-year-old male victim inside the Food Lion grocery store suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the shopping center when he was approached by two unknown suspects.

A verbal altercation occurred between the victim and the suspects, while one of the suspects displayed a firearm and fired several times towards the victim, striking him as a result.

The victim fled into the Food Lion grocery store seeking aid for his injuries.

The suspects are described as two black males, approximately 18–20 years of age, last seen wearing all black clothing. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.