Driver, passenger hospitalized after truck hits tree in James City Co.

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A driver and passenger are in the hospital after their truck ran off the road in the 9400 block of Richmond Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area in reference to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m.

Authorities say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

Both of the truck’s occupants were taken to VCU Medical Center. The passenger is said to have suffered serious injuries.

Police say both speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

