Arrest made in Hampton carjacking investigation

Posted 2:32 pm, February 25, 2019, by

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division made an arrest in connection to a robbery and carjacking that happened on February 23.

19-year-old Malik Jaqvalle Thomas of Newport News was arrested and charged with one count of Carjacking and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. 

At around 10:51 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a robbery and carjacking that had just occurred in the 1st block of Hollywood Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 47-year-old Hampton woman, was inside her vehicle when the suspect approached, displayed a firearm, and demanded the vehicle.

The vehicle was located in the 4800 block of Rochester Court in Newport News a short time later, at which time a foot pursuit ensued.

The suspect was apprehended with the assistance of Newport News Police with no further incident.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.