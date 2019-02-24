No injuries reported after Elizabeth City house fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of North Road Street Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call for the fire at noon. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a one-story house.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area, and the scene was cleared by 2 p.m. The fire was determined to have started from a kitchen appliance, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The house was under renovation at the time, and no injuries were reported.