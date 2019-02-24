× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a sunny and windy start to the week

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. Flood stage is 16’. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by tomorrow evening and continue to rise to near 17.8’ by early Thursday morning.

***Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. Flood stage is 15′. The river will continue rising to near 15.8′ after midnight tomorrow. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

***Flood Warning for the Cashie River near Windsor. Flood stage is 8′. The river will continue rising to near 8.6′ by this afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will dip into the low 40s overnight with a gusty westerly wind.

Even more sunshine to start the work week. It will still be breezy. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s. Winds will relax Monday night and temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.

Another dry day on tap Tuesday. Expect cooler highs in the low and mid 50s under a few clouds.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking mostly dry. Just keeping a slight 20 percent both days for a stray shower. Thursday will be one of the coolest days of the week with highs in the upper 40s. Better chances for showers by Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

