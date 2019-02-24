Budget increases for Virginia clean water programs move forward

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia’s General Assembly approved modifications to the state’s budget, including several funding changes for important programs that restore Virginia’s waterways.

That includes:

The Stormwater Local Assistance Fund would receive $10 million in new investment for fiscal year 2020. By contrast, the existing budget provides no new funds for this program in 2020.

Virginia’s agricultural cost-share program, including technical and related services, would receive an unprecedentedly high level of investment—an additional $5.9 million for this fiscal year and $83.8 million in fiscal year 2020.

State oyster restoration and replenishment efforts would receive $4 million in fiscal year 2020, a $1 million increase from current levels.

These new funding levels now move forward to Gov. Northam’s desk where he can consider the changes. Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Rebecca Tomazin released the following statement.