Woman seriously injured after Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One woman is in the hospital after an early-Saturday morning shooting at an Atlantic Avenue hotel.
At approximately 12:48 a.m., dispatch received a report of a firearms violation at the Hyatt Hotel, located at 2705 Atlantic Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers detained and are currently questioning an adult man in connection to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.