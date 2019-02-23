Woman seriously injured after Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One woman is in the hospital after an early-Saturday morning shooting at an Atlantic Avenue hotel.

At approximately 12:48 a.m., dispatch received a report of a firearms violation at the Hyatt Hotel, located at 2705 Atlantic Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers detained and are currently questioning an adult man in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.