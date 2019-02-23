× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Windy and warm with more rain

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. Flood stage is 16’. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by tomorrow evening and continue to rise to near 17.6’ by early Thursday morning.

A warm front will lift from the south overnight and Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the 40s overnight and will rise a bit by Sunday morning. Expect mostly dry conditions with our next batch of rain arriving early Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s, which is well above normal for this time of year. Winds will increase throughout the day. They will be out of the southwest with gusts up to 40+ mph possible. This will help to pump in the milder air. A cold front will approach from the west by early afternoon bringing more rain. We could see another half inch to inch of rain from this system. Once the cold front moves through, we will finally start to dry out. It will still be windy. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s overnight.

We will welcome back the sunshine to start the work week. It will still be breezy. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s. Winds will relax Monday night and temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.

Another dry day on tap Tuesday. Expect cooler highs in the low and mid 50s under a few clouds.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking mostly dry. Just keeping a slight 20 percent both days for a stray shower. Thursday will be one of the coolest days of the week with highs in the upper 40s. Better chances for showers by Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

