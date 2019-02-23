Southampton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call Friday at approximately 1 p.m. from a mother concerned over the welfare of her daughter, 34-year-old Cynthia Carver.

When units responded to Carver’s address on Everett Street in Newsoms, they found blood, suggesting that a crime had occurred. The residence was secured and a search warrant was obtained.

Carver was last seen on Thomaston Road in Newsoms around 9 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100 or the Crime Line at 757-653-2900.