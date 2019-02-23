Power outage in Norfolk affecting several areas

NORFOLK, Va. – There are currently major power outages in the Ghent, Park Place and Lamberts Point areas of Norfolk.

The power outages started around 11 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration is said to be 2 a.m.

Dominion Energy’s power outage map showed that there were around 4,000 people affected by the power outage but that number has slowly been decreasing.

The cause of the outage has been identified as a line down outside the electrical substation. Crews have been dispatched to put the line back and power should then be restored.

There is no further information at this time.

