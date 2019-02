PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are responding to an armed robbery that was called in to officials around 10:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven.

The armed robbery took place at a 7-Eleven located in the 5000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The suspect was armed with a handgun but no injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no additional information at this time. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.