Norfolk State University announces their 7th president

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University now has a new leader after about a month of searching.

The University announced their 7th president in school history as Dr. Javune Adams-Gaston.

She will succeed Dr. Melvin T. Stith and plans on visiting the campus periodically before she prepares for the presidential transition. She will start this new role in June.

Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston is currently a professional in higher education with over 30-years experience.

According to online NSU sources, the President’s responsibilities include all operations of the University, including overall leadership and management of the institution, academic enterprise, and the acquisition and allocation of resources with a focus on private fundraising.

Adams-Gaston is currently at Ohio State University serving as the senior vice president for student life where she is responsible for over 40 operations affecting 66,000 students who are learning and development outside of the classroom.

She is the first African-American woman to ever hold that position.

Prior to working at OSU, she worked at the University of Maryland, College Park where she held several positions.