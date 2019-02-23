Marrow scores 26 as Hampton avenges loss to Radford

RADFORD, Va. (Hampton Athletics) -Junior Jermaine Marrow scored 26 points and moved into third place on the Hampton University All-Time scoring list as the Pirates avenged an earlier loss to league-leading Radford with a 74-71 win on Saturday.

Hampton held the lead for almost 34 minutes on Saturday. After trailing 4-0 early, Marrow tied the game on a pair of buckets at the 18:25 mark. Hampton pushed the lead to as much as 10 points on a layup by Marrow with 5:50 remaining for a 28-18 lead.

Radford cut the lead in half on three occasions in the final six minutes with a dunk by Mawdo Sallah bringing the hosts to 37-32 at halftime.

Buckets by Marrow, Akim Mitchell and a 3-pointer from Trevond Barnes helped Hampton get the lead back to double digits with 17:04 left as Barnes drained a 3-ball to lead 44-34. Radford went on a 15-4 run to lead 49-48 on a Travis Fields Jr, layup with 11:17 left.

A dunk by Ed Polite Jr. with 8:40 remaining gave Radford its last lead at 55-53. Hampton responded with a 14-2 run to get the lead back to double figures with a 67-57 advantage on a layup by Ben Stanley. Marrow was 7-of-8 in the last 44 seconds from the line to ice the win.

Mitchell added 11 points for Hampton and Kalin Fisher chipped in with 10 as the Pirates. With Marrow’s 26 points, he moved into third place on the all-time scoring list with 1,816 points. He now only trails Greg Hines (1.976) and Rick Mahorn (2,418) on the career scoring list. Marrow added four assists to move into third on the all-time list with 415.

Hampton returns home for Senior Night hosting second-place Winthrop at 7 pm on ESPN News Thursday night.

