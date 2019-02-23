Hunter’s huge day fuels No. 3 Virginia’s comeback win over No. 18 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (VirginiaSports.com) – De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) scored a career-high 26 points to lead No. 3 Virginia to a 64-52 win at No. 18 Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Arena.

With the win, UVA became the first team in ACC history to win five road games over ranked opponents.

Junior Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea, Africa) scored 14 points and sophomore Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) added 12 points with seven rebounds. Junior Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) had a career-high eight rebounds and junior Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.) had five assists.

UVA shot 59 percent in the second half in the comeback win. The Cavaliers held Louisville to 15 points on 20 percent shooting in the second half.