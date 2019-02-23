Free rabies clinic in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The City of Newport News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health in order to offer a free rabies vaccination clinic next month.

On Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., people can bring their dogs or cats to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter at 5843 Jefferson Avenue to receive the vaccination.

Appointment are not necessary and the clinic is open to everyone. Vaccines are going to be available while supplies last.

“The best way to protect your pets and your family from the rabies virus is to have your dogs and cats vaccinated. While the majority of rabies cases occur in wildlife, pets can acquire the disease from wildlife and potentially transmit it to humans. We strongly encourage everyone to vaccinate their pets against rabies” said Wayne Gilbert, Superintendent of Animal Services for Newport News.

All dogs and cats must be on a leash or in an animal carrier and must be 12 weeks or older to receive the vaccine. Owners should bring proof of the pet’s current rabies vaccination if requesting a three year booster; otherwise pets will receive the one year vaccination.

Materials on how to prepared pets for disasters and other emergencies will also be on hand. Newport News residents can purchase their 2019 animal licenses while at the clinic.