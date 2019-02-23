Cargo jet with 3 aboard crashes in Texas

A cargo jetliner crashed Saturday in Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

Three people were aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767 operated by Atlas Air Inc. when it went down before 12:45 p.m. CT, the FAA’s Lynn Lunsford said.

The flight number was 3591, according to the FAA.

The plane was located in Jack’s Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

According to the FAA website, the plane was built in 1992.

The plane was branded as an Amazon Prime Air jet, according to FlightRadar24.com.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be lead an investigation, Lunsford said.

Boeing said it is closely following the situation.

#FAA statement regarding a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crash near Anahuac, TX today around 12:45 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/7x2f0wYwcG — The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2019