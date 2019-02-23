$12 admission for military members at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus is celebrating the Battleship Wisconsin’s 75th Anniversary year with $12 admission for military members and their adult dependents.

Throughout the month of March, all active duty, retired, and veteran military members and their adult dependents can enjoy the $12 admission just by showing their military I.D.

Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed on Monday.

For more information, call (757)-664-1000.