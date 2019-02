Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Ga. - Sunday, Denny Hamlin won NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time in four years.

The driver of the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry, who's also a Virginia native (Chesterfield), outlasted Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in a two-lap overtime shootout to become just the 12th driver all-time to win multiple Daytona 500s.

Thursday, as he prepares for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hamlin chatted 1-on-1 with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler.