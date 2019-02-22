Virginia justice committee to hold hearings on Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s sexual assault allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Del. Rob Bell announced Friday that the Virginia House Courts of Justice Committee will hold hearings concerning the sexual abuse allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

According to CNN, both accusers, Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, are invited to testify, as is Fairfax. Watson's attorney released a statement shortly after the announcement saying that she would testify:

Meredith Watson is gratified that the Virginia General Assembly has announced their intention to hold hearings, and she looks forward to testifying at this forum. It is our understanding that the hearing will be public and televised and that Ms. Watson, Dr. Tyson and Lt. Governor Fairfax will all testify under oath and be subject to the same rules and requirements, including our right to present witnesses and corroborators.

Bell's announcement comes without the support of Democrats, who would not agree to an offer from Speaker of the House Kirk Cox and the House GOP to form a bipartisan panel to investigate the claims.

Fairfax said he "would not resign" after being accused of sexual assault while he was a Duke University student in 2000 as well as while working at the Democratic National Convention in 2004.

There have been calls from both sides of the aisle for Fairfax to either step down or be impeached, including from former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Virginia Reps. Jennifer Wexton, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly, and Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

BREAKING: Del. Rob Bell announces that the Virginia House Courts & Justice committee will hold hearings and invite Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson as well as @LGJustinFairfax to testify about the allegations. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 22, 2019

Bell's announcement comes without the support of Democrats who would not agree to an offer from Speaker Kirk Cox and the House GOP to form a bi-partsian panel to build a framework to investigate the claims. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 22, 2019

To read more on the sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Fairfax, click here.