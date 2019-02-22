Turpin parents plead guilty to multiple charges, including torture

The parents who held their 13 children captive inside their California home pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including torture, on Friday, prosecutors said.

David and Louise Turpin each pleaded guilty to 14 charges of torture, adult abuse, child endangerment, false imprisonment and more. They face 25 years to life in prison, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said.

Louise Turpin was seen wiping away tears as the judge read the charges.

The couple were arrested in January 2018 after police discovered their 13 children — seven of whom are adults — being held captive in a filthy home in Perris.

Some of the siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 29, had been shackled to beds with chains and padlocks.

The terrible living conditions led one of them, a 17-year-old girl, to flee through a window before she called police on a deactivated cellphone she found in the house. She had planned her escape for more than two years.

“This is among the worst, most aggravated child abuse cases I have ever seen,” District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. He said he believes the pleas will result in life sentences.

Had the case gone to trial, Hestrin said, some of the victims would have been called to testify.

David Macher, an attorney for David Turpin, declined to comment until sentencing.

An attorney for Louise Turpin did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

RELATED:

A dozen siblings found ‘starving,’ some chained inside California home after teen escapes

Found shackled and emaciated, children of torture suspects are freed

Prosecutors to seek $13 million bail each for California couple in torture case

California siblings chained ‘as punishment,’ taunted with food and given 1 shower a year: DA

Former classmate expresses ‘guilt and shame’ over bullying oldest Turpin child endured

She said feces were smeared all over the Turpins’ Texas home

Turpin parents will appear in court as donations pour in for their abused children