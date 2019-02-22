Seven facing drug charges after raid at Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Seven people are facing drug charges after the Newport News Police Department’s South Precinct High Impact Patrol Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Ivy Avenue Thursday.

The raid happened at 10:07 p.m. and resulted in the confiscation of two handguns, suspected marijuana and an unspecified amount of oxycodone pills.

The following people were charged:

  • Yolanda Walker, 28 – summoned/cited for Drugs: Possess Marijuana, 1st Offense and five counts of Contribute to Delinquency of Minor
  • Timothy White, 28 – summoned/cited for Drugs: Possess Marijuana, 1st Offense
  • Taekwon Green, 21 – summoned/cited for Drugs: Possess Marijuana, 1st Offense
  • Trashon Williams, 21 – summoned/cited for Drugs: Possess Marijuana, 1st Offense
  • Fernando Holland, 24 – summoned/cited for Possess Marijuana, 1st Offense
  • Canton McGowan, 28 – Drugs: Possess Marijuana, 1st Offense and Firearm: Poss by Non-viol Felon Conv Not W/In 10Y
  • Linwood Boyd, 24 – Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics and Possess Marijuana, 1st Offense

Only two mugshots were made available.

